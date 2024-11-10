Venom: The Last Dance is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $16.2 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever with $11.1 million, followed by Heretic at No. 3 with $11 million, The Wild Robot at No. 4 with $6.7 million and Smile 2 at No. 5 with $5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Conclave at No. 6 with $4.1 million, Anora at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Here at No. 8 with $2.4 million, We Live in Time at No. 9 with $2.2 million and Terrifier 3 at No. 10 with $1.5 million.