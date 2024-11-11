Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 79)-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 73)-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 62)-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 60)-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 50)-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 28)-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 25)-- Jazz singer Samara Joy in 1999 (age 25)-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 20)