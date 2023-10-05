Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval became the latest celebrity eliminated from Season 10 of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The reality TV star was dressed as a scuba diver as he crooned Journey's "Any Way You Want It" and OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried."

Nick Cannon hosts the singing competition show, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serve as hosts.

Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson, who was dressed as a rubber ducky, got the boot from the show last week.

He was the first star ousted from the official competition this season.