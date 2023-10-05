Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will return to host the sketch comedy series when the NBC show kicks off its 49th season this month.

Davidson will headline the Oct. 14 edition of the show.

He had been scheduled to guest host an episode last May, but the show shut down because of the Writers Guild of America strike, which ultimately ended last week.

Rapper Ice Spice will provide the musical entertainment for the upcoming SNL season premiere.

The network also said recording artist Bad Bunny will serve double duty as host and musical guest for the Oct. 21 episode.

The guests were announced as the Screen Actors Guild remains on strike against Hollywood's film and TV studios, networks and streaming services, preventing most actors from working or promoting their projects.