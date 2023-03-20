Vanderpump Rules star Kristina Kelly is a new mom.

The television personality recently welcomed her first child, son River, with her partner, Max Ville.

Kelly shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"You're more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world River," she captioned the post.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay were among those to congratulate Kelly in the comments.

"The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I'm not being dramatic," Schroeder wrote.

"He's perfect!!!!!" Shay said.

Schroeder herself is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Beau Clark. Kelly shared a photo earlier this month of herself smiling and touching Schroeder's baby bump.

Kelly first appeared in Vanderpump Rules Season 2 and was a series regular through Season 7. She returned again in Season 10, which premiered on Bravo in February.

Kelly's co-star Ariana Madix spoke out last week following her split from her boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, who allegedly cheated with their fomer co-star Raquel Leviss.