Tamar Braxton is going public about her feud with Kandi Burruss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old singer and television personality confirmed on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are the couple she's previously mentioned having issue with.

In December, Braxton said on Instagram Stories that she "was threatened" by a RHOA cast member and "they man."

Braxton denied on WWHL that the cast member in question was Eva Marcille.

"It really did happen. I'm not lying; I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that. That [expletive] really did happen. It was not cute," she added.

Braxton said the person is a full cast member and then confirmed it was Burruss. She agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that she thought she and Burruss had mended their issues after Celebrity Big Brother.

"I thought so too. I had no idea," Braxton said.

Braxton further addressed the situation Sunday on Twitter.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Before y'all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and Jr came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won't address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. I'm off it #changed," she wrote.

Braxton and Burruss competed in Celebrity Big Brother Season 2, which aired in 2019.

Braxton starred on the WE tv reality series Braxton Family Values, while Burruss has starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2009.