'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 reboot is "going to be insane"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2025
Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal has teased that the Bravo reality show's reboot is going to be "insane" thanks to its new group of drama starters.
Bravo has yet to reveal the new cast for Vanderpump Rules' upcoming twelfth season, but Peter -- the manager of SUR, who said he's in talks to stay on the show and would definitely like to be a part of it -- has hinted that viewers won't be disappointed.
Peter, 40, told People that he knows the new SURvers "pretty well" and there's already "a lot of drama going on" at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.
"There always is [drama]... so, it's going to be insane. It's going to be a little bit intense. Absolutely," Peter shared.
Peter, however, said only time will tell if the Season 12 cast will rival the drama that unfolded on Vanderpump Rules' first and second seasons.
"We shall see. I think it's got the potential, but we'll see," Peter told the magazine.
"I'm excited. I think everybody out there should be excited as well to see a brand new cast and something fresh and new and different -- but still at SUR."
Bravo announced in late November 2024 it ordered a twelfth season of Vanderpump Rules and that the show is going to star Lisa and a brand new group of "close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors," according to the network.
The original cast -- Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz -- had learned of the casting shakeup only 24 hours before Bravo made its big announcement.
"The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between," Lisa said in a statement in November.
"I can't thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules."
Lisa then confirmed in December that she had already selected the servers, hosts and bartenders who will star on Season 12.
"I have an existing group," Lisa told Entertainment Tonight.
"But there's always room for people because it's West Hollywood. It's always people coming through the door, 'Can I have a job?'"
While Lisa will apparently always have a special place in her heart for the original cast, she told People in December that she thinks Season 12 will be an exciting refresh for both her restaurant and the show.
"I think we're going back to the grassroots and a different set of people is kind of new and refreshing," Lisa said.
"I think we've laid out the last 11 years, I'm not minimizing the importance of how successful they've been and how wonderful they were as reality stars as they came into it really green and then they kind of ran with it," she continued.
Lisa concluded at the time, "So we'll see. But I try not to ever disappoint."
After the Bravo show's eleventh season wrapped in Spring 2024, filming -- which typically began in the summer for previous seasons -- was postponed.
During a May 2024 appearance on Fox's New Day Cleveland, longtime cast member Tom Sandoval suggested that the cast was a little burnt out after "Scandoval," which was the scandal in which Tom had cheated on his former girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.
Tom had an affair for about six months with Raquel Leviss, who had also starred on Vanderpump Rules and used to be Ariana's best friend. The affair created rifts and tension amongst the Season 11 cast.
Some of the stars were reportedly angry at Ariana for refusing to film with Tom after their split, but other cast members wanted nothing to do with Tom.
"I feel like we still have a lot of story to tell," Tom told Us in November when asked about the show's future.
"[But] it's not up to me. I'm not the [executive producer]. I'm not the network. I'm hopeful it continues on. We're just going to wait and see what happens."
Many former Vanderpump Rules cast members had expressed interest in returning to the show; however, the reboot was reportedly not a big surprise to them considering negotiations weren't happening with Bravo.
"What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again," Vanderpump Rules' executive producer Alex Baskin said in a statement on November 26.
"With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can't wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."
Vanderpump Rules premiered its first season as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013.
Several former cast members reacted to Vanderpump Rules' relaunch on social media late last year.
"It's a mixed bag. But I wouldn't change a thing," Katie wrote via Instagram Stories, before adding, "Thank you for the memories and the love the last 11 years."
Ariana wrote on Instagram, "Vanderpump Rules, you will forever be that girl. I was up til 4am looking for all the right pics and the right words, but there's no post or caption that could ever encapsulate everything. I am forever grateful to have been a part of such an incredible cultural phenomenon."
And Jax joked about how the OG cast of Vanderpump Rules should now be available to film more cameos on The Valley.
"This isn't goodbye ... more like ... see ya soon .... on MY show -- but for real this time #TheValley @bravotv," he wrote via Instagram.
