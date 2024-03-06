South Korean singer V is teasing his new single.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star and member of the boy band BTS released a short film Wednesday for his song, "FRI(END)S."

The teaser features the word "friends" spelled out in various formats, along with different combinations of letters reading "dead," "end" and "desire."

V will release "FRI(END)S" on March 15. The singer announced the English-language single Monday.

"FRI(END)S" will mark V's first solo release since his debut solo album, Layover, released in September 2023.

Big Hit Music said V prepared "FRI(END)S" before beginning his mandatory military service in December.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. J-Hope will release the docuseries Hope on the Street on March 28 on Prime Video and the solo special album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 on March 29.