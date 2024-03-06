Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a Broadway revival of Othello.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Washington and Gyllenhaal will play Othello and Iago, respectively, in the upcoming production of the William Shakespeare play.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the plans.

The Othello revival will be directed by Kenny Leon and produced by Brian Moreland. The play will open at a yet-to-be-announced Shubert Theatre location in spring 2025.

Leon is a Tony Award winner who previously directed Washington in Fences and A Raisin in the Sun.

Washington's other theater credits include Julius Caesar, Checkmates and Iceman Cometh, while Gyllenhaal has appeared in Constellation, Sunday in the Park with George and Sea Wall/A Life.

On the big screen, Washington will next appear in Gladiator 2, while Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of Road House.