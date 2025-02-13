The horror movie Until Dawn, which was inspired by the 2015 video game of the same name, is arriving in theaters April 25.

Sony Pictures released a trailer for the film Thursday that shows the characters trying to survive a single night in an abandoned building.

"They find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one," an official synopsis reads. "Only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening."

Dr. Hill (Peter Stormare), a psychiatrist from the original game, warns the friend group of the "place stuck in time" in the preview.

"Up the road, that's where people get into trouble," he says.

The clip shows the gears of a clock stopping and turning as the victims die in various ways.

"Every night, something new is trying to kill us," says Max (Michael Cimino).

The movie also stars Ella Rubin, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli and Maia Mitchell.