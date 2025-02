The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been given the green light for a third season.

Prime Video announced on Thursday that the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit prequel series is getting ready to start production on Season 3, with Stefan Schwartz rounding out the list of directors.

Schwartz, whose credits include episodes of The Walking Dead and Dexter, joins Charlotte Bri¤ndstri¶m and Sanaa Hamri, who previously worked on the show.

"The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that left us enchanted and enthralled," said Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders in a press release.

Season 2 explores the backstory of the rings, created by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) at Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) urging.

A release date has not yet been shared, but production is slated to begin in the spring.