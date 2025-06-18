Uma Thurman is praising her Dexter: Resurrection co-star Michael C. Hall.

The Kill Bill actress, 55, discussed what it's like working with Hall, who returns as the franchise's titular character, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

"Michael C. Hall is so amazing. He's like -- and he's really, really sweet and kind," Thurman told Fallon. "I know you don't want to hear that about Dexter."

She said she had fun on the set of the show, a sequel to the Showtime series Dexter. Hall's Dexter is a vigilante serial killer who worked as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department in the original show.

"There's often these kind of, like, inversions, where, like, the material's kind of heavy or dark, but like, then the people are the nicest you've ever worked with," she said.

Thurman portrays Charley, who helms security for Leon ( Peter Dinklage ).

The Dexter and Dexter: New Blood sequel cast also includes James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott.

The show's two-episode premiere is set for July 11.