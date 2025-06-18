Lee Byung-hyun says he didn't tell anyone, not even his mother, that he had been cast in Netflix's Korean drama series Squid Game.

The actor, 54, plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man, on the show, which follows various contestants in a life-or-death game. He discussed the experience on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"Netflix asked me to keep it as a secret, so I didn't say it to anybody -- even my close friends and mom," he shared. "So one day, after Squid Game opened, my mom called me and she yelled at me: 'How could you not tell me that?'"

The streamer announced a third and final season of the series, but Byung-hyun wasn't quick to share any details.

He did say more players will learn the Front Man's identity in the upcoming season, and that there could ultimately a spinoff for his character.

"I'm not sure about that," he added. "But there's a possibility and we'll never know what happens."

The actor said he was surprised by how well the show was received.

"When I first read the script -- it was a very, very interesting story with a very unique structure, but at the same time it was too experimental. So I thought either it's going to be a huge hit or a complete flop," he said.

Season 3 arrives on Netflix June 27.

A previously-released teaser shows contestants will be participating in a new game.