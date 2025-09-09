Uma Musume: Pretty Derby is mourning the death of Haru Urara, a beloved Japanese racehorse famous for losing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uma Musume official X account confirmed Tuesday that Haru Urara, a retired racehorse who inspired a character in the racing sim game, has died at age 29.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Haru Urara passed away on September 9," the post reads. "The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby."

"We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara's care."

Yuko Miyahara, a caretaker at Martha Farm in Chiba prefecture, Japan, where Haru Urara resided, told Friday Digital the horse suddenly became ill and died of colic, a condition where gas builds up in the intestinal tract.

Haru Urara, a mare famous for losing every one of her 113 races, had gained renewed popularity following the global release of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. Her losing streak turned her into an inspirational figure of perseverance and never giving up.

The Uma Musume franchise includes a video game, anime series and more. The game centers on the training and racing of "horse girls" inspired by real-life racehorses.

The in-game Haru Urara's biography reads: "She's always smiling, no matter how many times she loses. She always tries her best and looks on the brighter side of things."