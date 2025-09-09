CBS and the Television Academy have announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Other presenters include Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 77th annual ceremony will take place Sunday at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air live at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event for the first time.

Severance leads the nominees with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24 nominations. The White Lotus and The Studio are up for 23 awards each.