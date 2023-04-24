U2 has announced dates for its upcoming series of shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The rock band said Monday that it will launch its U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere show at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in September.

The residency show will mark U2's first live concerts in four years. The band will perform Sept. 29 and 30, then Oct. 6, 7, and 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. EDT, with pre-sales for Verified Fans to begin Thursday.

U2 first announced the concerts during a Super Bowl ad in February.

The Sphere is a cutting-edge music venue featuring immersive sound, a 16K resolution screen, and 4D technology that allows the audience to experience sensations including scent, temperature changes and wind.

U2's Bono and The Edge recalled their first time seeing the venue in an interview with USA Today.

"It was like, 'Oh, my goodness, this is groundbreaking on so many levels.' This is a whole new art form," The Edge said. "This is lightyears ahead of anything else out there. We think this is a quantum leap for the sensory impacts of a rock 'n' roll concert."

"It's immersive cinema that is so believable you can travel to another space and time, even another planet," he added. "And it's an incredible digital arts canvas for the world of U2 live concerts. It's really exciting making this technology our own."

U2 most recently released Songs of Surrender, an album of re-recorded songs, in March.