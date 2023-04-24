Cole Swindell is going on tour in 2023.The 39-year-old country music singer announced Twelve, a new North American tour, on Monday.Swindell will kick off the tour Oct. 12 in Fargo, and bring the venture to a close Nov. 4 in Rome, Ga. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.Nate Smith, Conner Smith, Avery Anna and Greylan James will join Swindell as special guests on select dates."Y'all know 12 is my number... 12 SHOWS. 12 DIFFERENT SETS. Kicking off October 12th. Can't wait to be out on the road with this crew!" Swindell wrote on Instagram.Swindell released his fourth studio album, Stereotype, in April 2022. He will release a repackaged version of the album, Stereotype Broken, on April 28.Here's the full list of dates for the Twelve tour:Oct. 12 - Fargo, N.D., at Scheels ArenaOct. 13 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Alliant Energy PowerHouseOct. 14 - La Crosse, Wisc., at La Crosse CenterOct. 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial ColiseumOct. 20 - Saginaw, Mich., at Dow Event CenterOct. 21 - Canton, Ohio, at Canton Civic CenterOct. 26 - Orillia, Ontario, at Casino Rama Resort Entertainment CentreOct. 27 - Reading, Pa., at Santander ArenaOct. 28 - Pittsburgh, at UPMC Events CenterNov. 2 - Salem, Va., at Salem CenterNov. 3 - Florence, S.C., at Florence CenterNov. 4 - Rome, Ga., at Forum River Center