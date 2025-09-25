Model, actress and television personality Tyra Banks is to guest star on Season 4 of the Peacock drama, Bel-Air.

"She's back in Bel-Air.She's bringing the drama. And she's getting the last word," Banks wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside screenshots of media reports about her casting.

Banks is to play a "former college classmate with a big personality who Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is reluctantly reunited with."

Starring Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip), Olly Sholotan (Carlton) and Coco Jones (Hilary), the fourth and final season of the show is slated to premiere on the streaming service Nov. 24.

Bel-Air is a contemporary re-imagining of the sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990 to 1996.