Singer Jessica Sanchez was crowned the winner of America's Got Talent Season 20 on Wednesday night.

Sanchez, who is eight months pregnant, took home the $1 million grand prize after beating out fellow finalists Chris Turner and Jourdan Blue.

She returned to the NBC competition show after making it to the Season 1 semifinals in 2006 when she was 10 years old.

"It was so important for our 20th anniversary that you came back, most importantly to show that even if you don't win the first time, you have to always believe in yourself," judge Simon Cowell told her.

The series is hosted by Terry Crews. The judges' panel also includes Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Mel B.