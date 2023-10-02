South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, aka TXT, released a new concept clip for the album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, on Monday.

The teaser, titled "Clarity," shows the members of TXT take to the rooftop of a building, where they lounge and hang out.

TXT previously released a concept clip titled "Reality" that shows the members walk and dance in the rain.

The Name Chapter: Freefall will mark TXT's first full-length Korean album since The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, released in May 2021.

The new album is scheduled for release Oct. 13.

The Name Chapter: Freefall features the single "Back for More" with Brazilian singer Anitta, which TXT and Anitta performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.