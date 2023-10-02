Oprah Winfrey produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
UPI News Service, 10/02/2023
Hulu released the trailer for Black Cake on Monday. The series from Harpo productions premieres Nov. 1 on Hulu.
ADVERTISEMENT
Based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Oprah Winfrey executive produces the adaptation with showrunner Marissa Jo Cerar.
The trailer shows Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny Bennett (Adrienne Warren) meet to hear their mother, Eleanor's (Chipo Chung) will. Eleanor tells her story in flashback, beginning with the true identity she's kept secret from her family.
Mia Isaac plays young Eleanor when she was named Covey. Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman also star with guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.
Hulu will release three episodes on Nov. 1, then one episode weekly until Dec. 6. Harpo produces with Two Drifters, ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment.
Winfrey also produces the musical film The Color Purple, opening in December.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.