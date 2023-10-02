Hulu released the trailer for Black Cake on Monday. The series from Harpo productions premieres Nov. 1 on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Oprah Winfrey executive produces the adaptation with showrunner Marissa Jo Cerar.

The trailer shows Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny Bennett (Adrienne Warren) meet to hear their mother, Eleanor's (Chipo Chung) will. Eleanor tells her story in flashback, beginning with the true identity she's kept secret from her family.

Mia Isaac plays young Eleanor when she was named Covey. Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman also star with guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

Hulu will release three episodes on Nov. 1, then one episode weekly until Dec. 6. Harpo produces with Two Drifters, ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment.

Winfrey also produces the musical film The Color Purple, opening in December.