South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is sharing new details about its forthcoming EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, known as TXT, released a track list for the EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Thursday.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will feature the title track "Sugar Rush Ride" and four other songs: "Devil by the Window," "Happy Fools," "Tinnitus" and "Leaving Neverland."

TXT previously released a concept video for The Name Chapter: Temptation that was titled "Nightmare."

TXT will release The Name Chapter: Temptation on Jan. 27. The EP will be the group's first since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.