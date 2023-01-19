The Gossip Girl reboot won't return for Season 3 on HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

Showrunner Josh Safran announced Thursday that HBO Max has canceled the teen drama series after two seasons.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max," Safran said on Instagram. "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom."

"We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs," he added.

News of the cancellation broke the same day as the release of the penultimate episode of Season 2. The Season 2 finale will air next Thursday.

HBO Max confirmed the news.

"We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard," the streaming service said in a statement. "Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience."

The original Gossip Girl was based on the Cecily von Ziegesar book series and had a six-season run on The CW from 2007 to 2012. The reboot premiered on HBO Max in July 2021.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!