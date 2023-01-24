South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, released a preview of its video for the song "Sugar Rush Ride" on Tuesday.

The "Sugar Rush Ride" teaser shows the members of TXT lounging under a pink willow tree. The group enjoy nature as they soak up the sun.

"Sugar Rush Ride" is the title track from TXT's forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation. The group will release the EP and the full "Sugar Rush Ride" music video Friday.

The Name Chapter: Temptation also features the songs "Devil by the Window," "Happy Fools," "Tinnitus" and "Leaving Neverland." TXT shared a highlight medley for the EP on Sunday.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be TXT's first EP since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.