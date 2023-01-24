Panic! at the Disco will disband officially in March.

Frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday that the project will dissolve after its Viva Las Vengeance tour, which concludes March 10 in Manchester, U.K.

Panic! at the Disco was formed originally as a four-person pop rock band in 2004. The band has been Urie's solo project for the past several years, with the singer joined by different musicians on tour.

In his post Tuesday, Urie said he is ending the project to focus on family as he prepares to welcome his first child with his wife, Sarah Urie.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey. ... Growing up in Vegas, I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way," the singer wrote.

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.

"Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my life become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

Urie thanked fans for their support throughout the years.

"I've say here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us,' the star said.

"Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people, but also share our time with you.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," the star said.

He ended the post with "I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

Panic! at the Disco is known for such singles as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," "Nine in the Afternoon," "The Ballad of Mona Lisa" and "High Hopes." The band released its seventh and now final album, Viva Las Vengeance, in August.