Peacock is teasing the new show Twisted Metal.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic action comedy Monday featuring Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Twisted Metal is based on the Sony video game franchise of the same name. The TV adaptation is written and executive produced by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), who also serves as showrunner. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) also executive produce.

Mackie stars as John Doe, "a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."

"With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief (Beatriz), he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck," an official synopsis reads.

Peacock announced the Twisted Metal series in February 2022.

Twisted Metal premieres July 27.