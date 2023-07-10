Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new movie Love at First Sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romance film Monday featuring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy

Love at First Sight is based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. Katie Lovejoy adapted the book, with Vanessa Caswill as director.

Richardson and Hardy play Hadley and Oliver, two young people meet by chance at an airport and form an instant connection.

"A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?" an official synopsis reads.

Love at First Sight premieres Sept. 15 on Netflix.

Richardson recently starred in The White Lotus Season 2, while Hardy is known for playing Peter Beale on EastEnders.