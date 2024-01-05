South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new single.

The K-pop stars shared a clip of the song "I Got You" on Friday.

On social media, Twice described "I Got You" as "a track about our splendid youth."

"Brighten your day with a snippet of 'I GOT YOU' and let the excitement build!" the group said.

"I Got You" is the pre-release single from Twice's forthcoming EP, With You-th. Twice will release the song Feb. 2 and the full album Feb. 23.

Twice shared a mood film for With You-th on Tuesday that shows the members enjoying a sunny day outside.

With You-th will mark Twice's first EP since Ready to Be in March.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.