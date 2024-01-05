South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new single.The K-pop stars shared a clip of the song "I Got You" on Friday.On social media, Twice described "I Got You" as "a track about our splendid youth.""Brighten your day with a snippet of 'I GOT YOU' and let the excitement build!" the group said."I Got You" is the pre-release single from Twice's forthcoming EP, With You-th. Twice will release the song Feb. 2 and the full album Feb. 23.Twice shared a mood film for With You-th on Tuesday that shows the members enjoying a sunny day outside.With You-th will mark Twice's first EP since Ready to Be in March.Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.