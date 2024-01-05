Archie alum Jason Isaacs and The Family Plan actress Michelle Monaghan are set to star in White Lotus Season 3 on HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also joining the ensemble for the anthology resort dramedy are Leslie Bibb Parker Posey , Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Production is slated to begin in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok next month.

Mike White is the show's creator, writer and director.

"We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus," Janet Graham Borba, executive vice president of HBO and Max, said in a statement Friday.

Season 2 of the show is going into the Emmy Awards competition on Jan. 15 with 23 nominations.