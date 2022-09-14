In addition to Bridgerton and Stranger Things, Tudum will feature The Witcher, The School for Good and Evil, Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Money Heist, Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily in Paris and more.
Netflix announced in July that Tudum will return this year.
The 2022 event will kick off Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT in South Korea, followed by a program at 10:30 p.m. from India. News from series and movies out of the United States and Europe will begin Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.
Tudum will conclude with a celebratory fan event Sept. 25 at midnight in Japan.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.