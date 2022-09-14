Sony is teasing the new video game God of War Ragnari¶k.

The studio shared a story trailer for the PlayStation game Tuesday during its State of Play September event.

The trailer, which features pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, follows father-son duo Kratos and Atreus make their own destiny.

"Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go," an official description reads.

"Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of 'Loki', as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move..."

God of War Ragnari¶k is a sequel to the 2018 game God of War and the ninth game in the God of War series. The game is slated for release Nov. 9.

Sony will release a special edition PlayStation DualSense controller featuring the wolf and bear emblem to coincide with the game.