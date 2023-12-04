'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
UPI News Service, 12/04/2023
HBO is giving a glimpse of True Detective: Night Country.
The network shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.
True Detective: Night Country is the fourth installment in the True Detective anthology series created by Nic Pizzolatto.
The new season follows Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), two detectives who reunite to investigate mysterious deaths in the cold and dark Alaskan winter.
"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," an official synopsis reads.
