Apple Original Films and Paramount Home Entertainment announced Monday that Killers of the Flower Moon will be available at digital video-on-demand retailers Tuesday for premium purchase. The film has been in theaters since Oct. 20.

Apple TV+ will include Killers of the Flower Moon with its subscription streaming service at a later date. The film had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film tells the story of murders of Osage Nations people in the 1920s. After Osage discovered oil on their land, White Americans would marry Osage to inherit their oil money upon their deaths.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Buckhart, who works for William Hale (Robert DeNiro). Ernest marries Mollie (Lily Gladstone) while helping Hale commit murders across the territory.

Eric Roth adapted David Grann's book. Martin Scorsese directed.

The film also stars Jesse Plemons as FBI investigator Tom White, Brendan Fraser as attorney W.S. Hamilton and John Lithgow as prosecutor Peter Leaward. Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Talee Redcorn, Yancee Red Corn and Tatanka Means star as people in the Osage community.

UPI's review of the film noted its portrayal of Ernest as a narcissistic personality who justified all of his misdeeds.

As awards season begins, Killers already has earned the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards and Best Score at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.