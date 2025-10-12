Jared Leto's sci-fi flick, Tron: Ares, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $33.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Roofman with $8 million, followed by One Battle After Another at No. 3 with $6.7 million, Gabby's Dollhouse At No. 4 with $3.4 million and Soul On Fire at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Conjuring: Last Rites at No. 6 with $2.9 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at No. 7 with $2.3 million, The Smashing Machine at No. 8 with $1.8 million, The Strangers: Chapter 2 at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Good Boy at No. 10 with $1.4 million.