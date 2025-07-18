Trisha Yearwood is back with new music.

She released her 16th studio album, The Mirror, on Friday, and took to the Today City Concert stage to perform such songs as her new track "Bringing the Angels" and her 1991 hit "She's in Love with the Boy."

Yearwood, 60, shared that she co-wrote each of the 15 songs on her new album.

"It took some friends of mine who are great writers to say, 'You are a writer and we're gonna write,' and they really just kept at me to write and here we are," she said.

"I've made an incredible career of singing other people's songs," she added. "...It just feels like when you write them yourself, there's another layer and it's that you have to be a certain kind of vulnerable to do that... And I know I couldn't have done that earlier in my career."

In March, she was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She is also known for her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.