Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme begins streaming on Peacock July 25.

The film stars Benicio del Toro as the "ruthless, unscrupulous" businessman Anatole Zsa-zsa Korda who has just survived yet another assassination attempt.

He recruits his estranged daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton), to inherit his fortune and business.

Threapleton previously said she devoted some three months to learning about Catholicism to prepare for the role, saying she got her "claws deep" into the material.

"With personal tutor Bjorn (Michael Cera) in tow, the trio set off on a globetrotting adventure to achieve Korda's epic mission," an official synopsis reads.

The Phoenician Scheme arrived in theaters May 30, marking Anderson's first film since the 2023 movie Asteroid City.