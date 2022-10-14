Trevor Noah says he considers his exit from The Daily Show "a joyous thing."

The 38-year-old actor, comedian and television personality discussed his impending departure from the Comedy Central late-night talk show during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Noah announced in September that he will leave The Daily Show after hosting the series for seven years. His final episode will air Dec. 8.

When asked on The Tonight Show why he is leaving The Daily Show, Noah responded, "Why not?"

"It's funny how people ask it. Like, people ask you this question as if you're telling them bad news. I can understand that, but I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives," he said.

Noah explained how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced his decision.

"We were in our apartments for two years. You know, the world changed. We experienced collective grief," the star said. "I think if you don't look at your life and think about what you'd like to do differently, then you haven't experienced what we've all experienced. And so I think of this as a joyous thing, you know?"

"I lived through a crazy time. I shared it with people who were kind enough to share it with me. We went through something, and what's on the other side?" he added. "I don't take anything for granted anymore. I don't believe that life is a given. I don't assume that things will come to me."

Noah said he plans to travel, produce projects and spend time with family after he leaves The Daily Show.