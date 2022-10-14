Chris Rock, George Clooney and other celebrities read new "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rock, Clooney, Brian Cox, Andrew Garfield Halle Berry and a number of other stars read insulting tweets from social media users during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

"i would hate having a convo with chris rock. he is one loud ass black individual," one person tweeted about Rock, an actor and comedian.

"Andrew Garfield has fat people hands, or at least the hands of a creepy school custodian," another person wrote about Garfield, an actor who previously played Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

One tweet referenced Clooney's tequila brand, Casamigos.

"I hope that fat [expletive] George Clooney is selling [expletive]loads of tequilla right now," the person said of Clooney, an actor.

Meanwhile, Berry, an actress, was boggled by a tweet that commented on the appearance of her knees.

"Why does Halle Berry's knee look like the face of that guy who came out of the book that Harry found in the restricted section at the library at hogwarts," the post reads.