Netflix is giving a glimpse of Trevor Noah's new comedy special.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special, Trevor Noah : Where Was I, on Monday featuring actor, television personality and comedian Trevor Noah

In the preview, Noah pokes fun at his recent experience traveling to a French-speaking country.

"Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms," an official description reads.

Where Was I is directed by David Paul Meyer and was filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The special is Noah's fourth for Netflix following I Wish You Would, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I premieres Dec. 19 on Netflix.

Noah left The Daily Show in December 2022 after hosting the talk show for sever years. He has since launched a podcast and hosted the Grammys for a third time.