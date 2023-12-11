Nicki Minaj is going on tour in 2024.

The 41-year-old singer and rapper announced a new world tour on Monday.

The Pink Friday 2 tour kicks off March 1 in Oakland, Calif., and as of now, runs through June 7 in Berlin. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday.

"BARBZZZ!! It's time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!!" Minaj wrote on Instagram.

Pink Friday 2 shares a name with Minaj's new album, released Friday. Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.

Pink Friday 2 features the singles "Super Freaky Girl" and "Last Time I Saw You," along with collaborations with J. Cole, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists.

The Pink Friday 2 album release coincided with Minaj's 41st birthday.