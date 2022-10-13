South Korean boy band Treasure has released a dance practice video for the single "Hello."

The K-pop group shared a "raw version" of the video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

The video shows the members of Treasure perform the "Hello" choreography in a studio. The group wears coordinating white t-shirts and jeans.

"Hello" is the title track from Treasure's EP The Second Step: Chapter Two. The group released the mini album and the "Hello" music video last week.

The Second Step: Chapter Two also features the songs "VolKno," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In." The EP is a follow up to The Second Step: Chapter One, released in February.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.