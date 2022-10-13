Showtime released the trailer for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q on Thursday. The series returns Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EST on Showtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer promises that Season 3 will pick up right after the Season 2 finale. Tina (Laurel Holloman) appears at Bette's ( Jennifer Beals ) door.

Tina asks Bette if she is in love with her, but Bette can't speak. Given Tina and Bette's history, including marriage and divorce, that's a big deal.

Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) embarks on her potential "ho phase." Dani (Arienne Mandi) considers moving in with Gigi (Sepideh Moafi).

Maribel (Jillian Mercado) proposes having kids with Micah (Leo Sheng). Guest star Rosie O'Donnell returns, and Showtime promises Donald Faison and Jamie Clayton will return, too.

In the trailer announcement, Showtime also revealed that Angie (Jordan Hull) is looking for love at college. Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) is back from rehab.

Shane (Kate Moennig) and Tess (Clayton) deal with secrets and Alice (Leisha Hailey) remains lonely. Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams guest star in Season 3.