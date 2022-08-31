South Korean boy band Treasure will make its comeback in October.

The K-pop group said Wednesday that it will release the new EP The Second Step: Chapter Two on Oct. 4.

In addition, the group will hold a concert Nov. 12 and 13 in Seoul.

The news follows Treasure's second anniversary as a group this month. The boy band made its debut with the single album The First Step: Chapter One in August 2020.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm," "My Treasure," "Jikjin" and "Darari." The group last released the EP The Second Step: Chapter One in February.

Treasure's music videos for "I Love You" and "Jikjin" both passed 100 million views on YouTube this week.

The group consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.