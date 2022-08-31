Peacock released the trailer for its COVID-19 documentary Hell of a Cruise on Wednesday. The film premieres Sept. 14 on the streaming service.

Hell of a Cruise investigates the January 2020 Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined when a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. The documentary features new interviews with passengers and footage filmed by passengers on the ship.

Footage shows families crammed into their cabins while the ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, and doctors in PPE boarding the ship to test passengers. Cell phone footage shows elderly passengers coughing.

"You need to get us off this ship before we all get sick and die," one passenger says in an interview after departing the cruise. Other passengers discuss the lackluster examinations and attempts to evacuate American passengers who tested negative.

At the end of the trailer, Carnival Cruise Line employees ask why the company allowed more ships to sail after the Diamond Princess incidents.

Nick Quested directed Hell of a Cruise.