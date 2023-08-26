Rapper Travis Scott's Utopia is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Karol G's Manana Sera Bonito at No. 3, the Barbie soundtrack at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Midnights at No. 6, Swift's Lover at No. 7, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 8, Swift's 1989 at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.