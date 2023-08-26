Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676-- Albert, Britain's prince consort, in 1819-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910-- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in 1934-- Geraldine Ferraro, 1984 Democratic vice presidential candidate and first woman to seek so high a position on a major U.S. political party ticket, in 1935-- Voice actor\/movie trailer specialist Don LaFontaine in 1940-- Singer Leon Redbone in 1949-- Crossword editor Will Shortz in 1952 (age 71)-- Jazz musician Branford Marsalis in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Melissa McCarthy in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Macaulay Culkin in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Chris Pine in 1980 (age 43)-- Comedian John Mulaney in 1982 (age 41)-- Country singer Brian Kelley in 1985 (age 38)-- Rapper Saint Jhn, born Carlos St. John Phillips, in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor\/singer Evan Ross in 1988 (age 35)-- Drag queen\/TV personality Eureka, born David Huggard, in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Dylan O'Brien in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Keke Palmer in 1993 (age 30)