Rapper Travis Scott's Utopia is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday are Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by the Barbie movie soundtrack at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at No. 4 and Swift's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Lover at No. 6, Post Malone's Austin at No. 7, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 8, Swift's Folklore at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.