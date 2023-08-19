Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871-- French fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 88)-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 85)-- Drummer Ginger Baker in 1939-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 83)-- Singer Johnny Nash in 1940-- Actor\/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 76)-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 75)-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 70)-- Bassist John Deacon in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 71)-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 58)-- Singer Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 57)-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969 (age 54)-- Rapper Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 41)-- Singer Christina Perri in 1986 (age 37)-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 35)-- Rapper\/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 34)-- Comedian\/actor Marcello Hernandez in 1997 (age 26)