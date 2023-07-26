Travis Scott has announced the new film Circus Maximus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer and rapper will release the film in theaters beginning Friday.

Scott shared the news Tuesday on Twitter alongside a trailer for the film. The preview features footage from around the globe and scenes of Scott performing.

Scott also shared a poster that lists Gaspar Noe, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Johannsson and Kahlil Joseph as collaborators and Iceland, Denmark, France, Nigeria and Italy as filming locations.

Circus Maximus will screen in nearly 200 AMC theater locations over four days: Friday, July 28, Monday, July 30, Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The film will take the audience "on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds" of Scott's forthcoming album, Utopia, according to AMC.

Scott will release his album Utopia on Friday. The album features the single "K-pop" by Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, which the trio of artists released last week.