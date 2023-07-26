Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 78)

-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (74)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 56)

-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 23)