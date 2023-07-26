Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 80)-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 78)-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (74)-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 59)-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 56)-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 33)-- Singer\/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 30)-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 23)